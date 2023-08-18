DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an in-person meeting and virtual plans display regarding Route 1007 (Butternut Flats) Section 650, Structure Replacement over the South Branch Calkins Creek Project in Damascus Township, Wayne County.

PennDOT says the plans display will be held online and in-person for public viewing at the Damascus Township Municipal Building. The in-person public display meeting will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, at the Damascus Township Building, 60 Conklin Hill Road, Damascus, PA 18415.

The purpose of the public meeting and virtual plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project will consist of replacing the existing single-span reinforced concrete T-Beam bridge with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

Officials say the reconstructed Route 1007 (Butternut Flats) roadway and structure will consist of two 10′-0″ travel lanes with two 4′-0″ wide shoulders for a roadway width of 28′-0″.

Additional work includes but is not limited to approach roadway reconstruction, guide rail updates, signing pavement markings, and driveway adjustments. Utility pole relocations are also expected to construct the project. Local access to driveways will be maintained during construction.

A detour for Route 1007 (Butternut Flats) will be required to perform the proposed work. Route 1007 traffic will use a 7.9-mile detour using all state roads, including Route 1009 (Boyds Mills Road), Route 1002 (Calkins Road), Route 1005 (Torrey Road), and Route 1007 (Hartman Road). The detour is anticipated to be in place for around four weeks during construction.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase and construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2025 and be complete by the fall of 2025.

Online plans including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT website, clicking on Public Meetings, then the Wayne County box, and next choosing the tile marked Route1007 (Butternut Flats) Replacement Project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Joseph Spall, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-335-9242 or jospall@pa.gov

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.