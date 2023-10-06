SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT officials, the job fair will be held Wednesday, October 18, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Northumberland County Maintenance Office, 355 Dewart Street, Sunbury, 17801.

Current job openings include:

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee

Transportation Equipment Operator A

Maintenance Repairman 2

Seasonal Clerical Assistant 1`s (Winter Dispatchers)

Seasonal Transportation Equipment Operators

PennDOT says staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment.

Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with the air brake and manual transmission restrictions removed. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must bring their current CDL license.

PennDOT officials claim laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system and discuss opportunities for permanent and seasonal employment.

For more information, call 570-286-7178 or visit Pennsylvania’s employment website.