PennDOT to host hiring event

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT will host a hiring event on August 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

PennDOT will host this event across six of their northeast offices in Clarks Summit, Ashely, Milford, Montrose, Honesdale, Tunkhannock, and Dunmore. There will also be an additional event at the PA CareerLink Lackawanna County Office from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Available positions are transportation equipment/CDL operator, diesel & construction equipment mechanic, auto mechanic, semi-skilled laborer, tradesman helper, radio dispatcher, custodial worker, and stock clerk.

For those who are unable to attend you can apply by clicking here.