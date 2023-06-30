SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to display and present the plans to replace a section of Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township.

According to a release from PennDOT, the project would involve both lanes of section 353 over the Route 93 bridge in Sugarloaf Township.

PennDOT says the plans and information will be on display at the Sugarloaf Township Building on July 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will then be presented at the Sugarloaf Township Board of Supervisors Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The project plans will stay on display in the Township building until August 1. PennDOT will also have a virtual display of the plans which will include digital picture boards and an online comment form. This will be available from July 18 to August 18

PennDOT says they are displaying the project to describe how traffic will be maintained during construction and receive public input about the project.

Comment forms will be available at the Township office and on the project webpage. The deadline to submit comments is August 18.

The plans can be accessed on the PennDot District 4 website.