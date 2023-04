DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, PennDOT officials talked about the litter problem happening across the commonwealth.

An estimated 41,000 bags of litter are picked up by PennDOT crews and volunteers every year.

PennDOT officials say when crews have to pick up litter, it takes them away from necessary road maintenance such as patching and filling potholes.

Litter enforcement corridors have triple fines for the offense and are on some of the most traveled roads in the region.