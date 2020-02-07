PennDOT speed restrictions in place

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on a major roadway in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As of 10:30 am Friday, speed limits are reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 81 from exit 188 in Lackawanna County to the New York State Line. Trucks are instructed to stay in right lane while reduced speed limits are in effect.

With the winter conditions moving through the region, motorists are also encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, you can check conditions on major roadways by visiting the 511PA website.