PennDOT seeking help for the upcoming winter season

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many employers throughout the commonwealth are having a hard time filling open positions, and PennDOT is no exception.

Penndot is actively seeking more than 600 temporary equipment operations throughout Pennsylvania for this winter.

The department typically only hires 400 people for this position annually…but with a lack of full-time employees, they’re trying to hire more than 200 extra people.

Penndot says last winter there were 301 crashes resulting in four fatalities and 143 injuries in snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways.

At the end of the day the more employees PennDOT has to clear the roads, the better their condition will be for your morning commute this winter.

Jessica Rudd, the community relations coordinator for PennDOT’s district 4, said “I think every employer is facing a shortage. Penndot is no exception. We are looking for drivers, mechanics, clerks. (cover w vo) we have a variety of different positions we are hiring for across the state. But here at PennDOT district 4, we definitely need cdl drivers, mechanics, skilled laborers. Wayne county alone we have over a dozen full-time permanent employees needed.”

Penndot says even if they don’t get enough drivers, they will still cover all routes it just might take an extra hour or two.

To find out how you can apply and more details on the positions visit the PA State Employment page.