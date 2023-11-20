DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions are expected to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, just as we’re looking for an approaching storm, PennDOT wants drivers to know they are ready.

Officials say they have over 200 plow trucks and 400 equipment operations ready to roll. They cover more than 8,500 miles of roads in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“During a winter storm, we will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department’s goal is to keep roads safe and passable, rather than completely free of ice and snow. Motorists should always use caution, slow down, and give our plows room to work,” Assistant District Executive for Maintenance PennDOT Engineering District 4-0 Jonathan A. Eboli.

PennDOT officials say they typically use about 100,000 tons of salt, 60,000 tons of anti-skid material, and nearly 2,000,000 gallons of salt brine during an average winter in northeastern Pennsylvania.