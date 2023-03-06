WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is inviting the public to take a survey about the road conditions in the state.

This survey is held every two years as part of Pennsylvania’s 12-year program; a mid-range planning tool that lists planned projects and assigns funding to projects over a 12-year period statewide to repair roads throughout the state.

One NEPA native Eyewitness News spoke to isn’t happy with the current condition of the roads.

“I drove a truck in six different states, and the roads in Pennsylvania are the worst of all the states. I think the potholes are really the problem because that holds up the traffic,” said Kingston resident, Bruce Levy.

PennDOT will be hosting an online public forum on Wednesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m.