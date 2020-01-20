PennDOT Reminds Drivers Not to Leave Cars Running Unattended

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “I’ve never heard of it before so therefore I guess it never really can be enforced if I’ve never heard of it. Said Derek Kamus.

Emab Elbattah had never heard of the law either. “No I’ve never heard of it and I’ve been driving for 8 plus years.”

Drivers seem to be unaware of this section of the Pennsylvania code.

“Section 3701. It requires people to make sure their cars are parked, windows are up, the car is locked, key is out of the ignition and it is turned off whenever they are away from the vehicle.” Said Chief Daniel Hunsinger of the Forty Fort Police Department.



Police say the unattended motor vehicle law was created in 1977 for one reason.

“To help people from losing their car basically.”

Once informed, drivers in the area seem to understand it’s purpose.

“Maybe it’s there to protect some people from cars being stolen.” Said Kamus.

“Technically anybody could come and take your vehicle actually, or a kid could jump in it. I mean it’s not right to do but it could happen.”

“It’s a whopping $5 fine, but with court costs, it could go up to about $107 I believe.”

Julie: “How much do you think this fine is?

Derek: “I would say somewhere maybe around $500?”



Julie: “$500… it’s actually $5.”



Derek: “At $5 I don’t really see, you’re not actually punishing anybody at that rate I guess””

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT is reminding drivers this winter that it is illegal to leave a running car unattended on public property.

We talked to the Forty Fort Police Department about the law. They explain what factors need to be in place to issue a citation.

#WinterDrivingAwarenessWeek ❄️🚗 Pennsylvania winters can be frigid, but there are laws surrounding our ability to leave cars unattended while they warm up. #PAWinter #PATrafficLaw pic.twitter.com/058t0dztSt — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) January 10, 2020

Police also tell us whether they have ever enforced it in their career.