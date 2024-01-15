EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced speed limits on multiple roadways have been reduced in our area.

With the weather impacting our area, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit in the following areas.

Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and south of the Interstate 80 junction in Luzerne County

U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 380 in Monroe, Lackawanna, and Wayne counties

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and those who have to travel will see speeds reduced to 45 miles per hour on the listed highways.

On roads with speed restrictions, commercial cars not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane, according to PennDOT.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information is made available.