PennDOT: reduced speed limits on Interstates 80 and 99 due to weather conditions

EYEWITNESS NEWS — Due to severe winter weather conditions, PennDOT says they are temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 and Interstate 99.

PennDOT says they are urging drivers to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. But, for those who have to head out on the road, expect to see speeds reduced to 45 MPH in the following areas:

Interstate 80 in Clearfiled, Centre and Clinton Counties

Interstate 99 in Centre, Blair and Bedford Counties

Also, Interstate 80 Westbound in Clearfield County has been closed between exit 147 (Snow Shoe) and exit 133 (Kylertown) due to multiple vehicle crashes.

Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

All drivers can check road conditions on major highways using the 511PA website.