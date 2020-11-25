PennDOT projects could be impacted by budget issues

News

The department is seeking help from state legislature to offset their revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is seeking $600 million from the Pennsylvania legislature to help offset revenue lost during the pandemic.

Without this funding, it’s possible hundreds of ongoing construction projects will be impacted as soon as December 1st. PennDOT says they’re down $400 million in lost gas tax revenue alone since the start of the pandemic, money that will not be recouped.

Sean Coffey will have more on PennDOT’s budget issues on later editions on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

