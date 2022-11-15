DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter weather advisory of the year is in effect so PennDOT is preparing roads for the snow and drivers are being cautioned.

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s first snowstorm of the year is on the horizon, and PennDOT’s winter road treatment is underway.

Jonathon Eboli says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is prepared.

“We’ve been preparing for this winter since the end of last winter, and we’re ready to go for this storm,” said Eboli, the Assistant Executive of Maintenance at PennDOT.

PennDOT is in charge of keeping our roads safe as conditions get dangerous.

Last winter, PennDOT used nearly 100,000 tons of salt and over 1 million gallons of brine to ensure the safety of drivers.

Before we know it our roads will be covered in snow. Luckily for us, PennDOT gets to work early with 200 trucks and 400 drivers, preparing before the first flake falls.

“We are out anti-icing on our interstates, and that’s a brine solution that we apply to prevent that initial bond of snow and ice to the roadway,” Eboli told Eyewitness News.

Trucks will be on the road anticipating the storm before it begins.

“When the precipitation does start, they’re already on the road and able to treat them immediately,” Eboli said.

PennDOT advises drivers to stay off the road during the storm if possible, but if you do have to face the snow, be ready for the conditions.

“We’d also advise everybody to have an emergency kit, and have a full take of gas before they travel, and also have any medications that they may need,” Eboli explained.

It is important to be extra cautious while driving at night and keep an eye on the conditions. Follow Eyewitness News for updates on the changing weather conditions.