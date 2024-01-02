EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the possibility of snow, PennDOT is preparing its crews to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.

PennDOT has 200 drivers and 400 trucks in our area that plow on a 24-hour cycle during snow storms, the drivers work 12-hour shifts to cover the six counties in the northeastern Pennsylvania region.

They typically maintain the roads during the snowstorms in two different fashions and decide which one works best for each snow event.

PennDOT decides if it’s either going to be a spreadable event, where they salt the roads, or a plowable event where they plow the roads. They believe this weekend will be a plowable event.

“Right now, we’re monitoring the forecast and making sure that all of our trucks in our materials are prepared. We are tracking a system that could impact us on Saturday into Sunday. The timing of that would be good. If it does happen, Saturday night into Sunday is there traditionally less traffic in the evening,” said Penndot Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Johnathan Eboli.

