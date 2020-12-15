EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — When it comes to winter weather, pretreating roadways is more than necessary. With the snowfall expected Wednesday, there’s a lot for PennDOT crews to do before it comes.

Road salt is loaded up, brine is laid down and snow plows are ready to hit the road.

“For this storm it does look like the whole district is going to get a significant amount of snow,” said Sean Brown, PennDot press officer for district 5.

Officials in district 5 say they are ready for the anticipated winter storm. More than 200 plow trucks will travel the streets and highways of district, that includes Monroe, Carbon and Schuylkill Counties. PennDOT facilities in the Poconos say they are anticipating a foot of snow.

“Our goal for a storm like this is to be able to make the roads passable, but they aren’t going to be clear of snow especially when are looking at 2-3 inches of snow an hour possibly,” Brown said.

Tuesday at the PennDOT facility near Stroudsburg, trucks were busy coming in and out as they spent the day treating the areas backroads.

When it comes to snow removal — that’s a longer process. Many of the routes are 30 to 40 miles long.

“We know we’re going to get a lot of snow and really anytime we get any winter weather we’ve got to get the guys out there whether it’s a foot or an inch,” said Brown.

PennDOT is asking people to stay off the roads when the snow comes down.