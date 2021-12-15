PennDOT: Plans of Drakes Creek bridge projects available online

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has invited the public to view virtual plans displayed regarding an upcoming bridge replacement projects over Drakes Creek.

According to PennDOT, the plans display is in reference to State Route (SR) 1012, Section 370, and SR 1012, Section D50 of the project.

The online plans display is scheduled for the public to view from Wednesday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 29.

Online information about the detour route, project information and comment forms can be found on PennDOT’s District 4-0 website.

PennDOT says the purpose of this project is for drivers to have a sustainable crossing over Drakes Creek, providing a safe two-lane bridge, addressing the structural integrity, providing access for local residents and business owners along with emergency services.

The projects will require an 11.2-mile detour while the bridges are being built and it is expected to be in place for around 3 months, the press release reads.

PennDOT says the purpose of the display is to introduce the projects to the public, show them the display, the described detour and receive the public’s input regarding any questions or concerns about the project.

Project documents are available in alternative languages or formats by request.

If anyone needs a translator or interpreter or has special needs concerns that require individual attention, please contact PennDOT Project Manager, Rich Poplawski at 570-963-4064.