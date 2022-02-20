PennDOT offers tips on snow squall safety

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are lucky to be alive after a 50-vehicle crash shut down part of I-81.

It happened when a snow squall rolled in Saturday afternoon. Several people had minor injuries and luckily no one was killed.

This picture from Angela Kelley shows the visibility in Hazleton when the snow squall came through. Luckily she managed to pull over until conditions improved

Courtesy: Angela Kelley

It all happened so fast.

“Well, that snow squall alert actually came through on my phone, and probably within 5, 10 minutes later we were coming out here,” said Chief Robert Leshko/McAdoo Fire Department.

The snow squall that moved through our area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, only lasted a few minutes. But for those few minutes, anyone caught on the road was driving blind.

“You couldn’t see like probably 10 feet in front of you and it was just coming down hard, like foggy,” said driver, Nick Stefanowicz.

Pennsylvania State Police say the snow squall caused near-zero visibility. Unable to see, and with suddenly slick roads around 50 cars and tractor-trailers crashed on I-81 northbound in the McAdoo area.

The National Weather Service says there is no safe place on a highway when snow squalls are approaching. The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures, produce icy roads in just a few minutes.

PennDOT offered tips for drivers if they do encounter a snow squall:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

Come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

For further information on snow squalls and how to stay safe visit the PennDOT website.