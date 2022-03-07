PennDOT: Numerous roads closed due to storm in multiple counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, the following roads are closed due to a storm moving across NEPA.

The following roads are closed for the following reasons:

State Route 2002, Lackawanna County, Jefferson Township, closed between Mount Cobb Road and Hamlin Road for a downed tree in wires. Expected to reopen Monday, March 7 at 11:30 p.m.

State Route 3013(Main Street), Lackawanna County, Scranton, closed from On Ramp to U.S. 11N to Pierce Street, for a downed tree in wires. Expected to reopen Tuesday, March 8 at 1:00 a.m.

State Route 371, Wayne County, Demascus Township, closed from Swendsen Road to Canfield Road, closed for a downed tree in wires. Expected to reopen on Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m.

State Route 590, Wayne County, Salem Township, closed rom Stantet Road to Walker Road, for a downded tree in wires. Expected to reopen Tueday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m.

State Route 6, Pike County, Dingmans Township, closed from Mount Spring Road to I-84 eastbound – Port Jervis, closed for a downded utlility pole. Expected to reopen Tuesday, March 8, at 9:00 a.m.

Drivers can always check 511PA for the most up-to-date road conditions.