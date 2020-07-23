PennDOT: Non-binary gender designation option now available on driver licenses and ID cards

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT announced Thursday that a non-binary gender designation for driver licenses and photo identification cards is now available.

“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”

Now, gender designation options are “M” (male), “F” (female) or “X” (non-binary).

According to PennDOT, customers who wish to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32, “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card,” and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process. This process does not require the signoff of a medical or social service provider.

A gender designation change must be completed in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center. Driver license center locations can be found by clicking on “Find a Location” at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania joins 16 other states in offering a non-binary option for its customers.