DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Topping business and consumer news Wednesday night, PennDOT is looking for summer help.

There are a number of positions available to help the crews in the field this summer. The jobs are in PennDOT district four which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

They have 32 projects set for the upcoming season, in addition to other projects and they need additional people on the road.

“We have immediate openings for college students and those not students for those who have a construction background, we also have entry-level positions like our highway maintenance worker position that supports crews with labor and safety in work zones,” said Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Engineering District.

The jobs start at $15.49 an hour up to $20. Those interested can check out the PennDOT website for more information.