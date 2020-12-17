PennDOT lifts restrictions on roadways

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has announced they are lifting previously established restrictions on roadways in the commonwealth.

In a release sent out by PennDOT, all vehicle and speed restrictions set in place ahead of Wednesday night’s snowstorm have been lifted. This includes restrictions in place on interstate roads as well as other road ways.

This lift opens up roadways to commercial vehicles previously barred from travel.

Also, PennDOT has announced the speed limit restrictions on several roadways. Speeds on Interstates 80 and 180 have been restored to their usual limits. Speeds had been reduced to 45 miles per hour Wednesday due to the weather.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

PennDOT still urges drives to travel with caution if you need to travel at all, as some roads are still being treated.

As always you can check the latest road conditions by heading to 511 PA.