PennDOT: Lane restrictions on I-81 for bridge repairs in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81’s northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for bridge repairs in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 in both northbound and southbound directions, between Exit 178, Avoca, and Exit 185, the Biden Expressway.

The restrictions will begin Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. and will last through Thursday at 6:00 a.m. to perform the bridge repairs.

Drivers may check road conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

