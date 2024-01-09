DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews from PennDOT are keeping a close eye on the roads from the Incident Command Center.

They have 50 message boards and over thirty-three cameras. The center also has access to more than 1,000 cameras across the commonwealth.

After Tuesday’s weather event, the incident command center will remain activated into Wednesday afternoon, keeping an eye out for potential flooding.

PennDOT officials say if you need to drive on tuesday night or on Wednesday, it’s important to be prepared.

“You wanna have your essential items with you, warm clothing it’s still cold out even though temperatures are rising. Any medications that you might need for extended periods of time, flashlight, your cellphone, you just wanna be prepared as much as possible,” said PennDOT District 4 Maintenance Services Engineer Loni Shalkowski.

“We ask everyone to obey our detours. If a road is closed, it’s closed for a reason, that means there’s a hazard ahead. So we ask everyone do not go around any road closed signs. Always obey the traffic patterns that are in place, and turn around and don’t drown,” said Engineering District 4 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Jonathan Eboli.

You can see any delays, closures, or changing conditions on 511PA.com.