PennDOT issuing vehicle restrictions urging drivers to avoid travel Sunday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of frozen rain and potentially icy roadway conditions in most of the state Saturday evening into Sunday morning, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border.

The entire length of I-79.

Effective at 11:00 PM, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at midnight, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3)

The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4)

I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4)

Effective at 2:00 AM, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Tier 3: The entire length of I-83

The entire length of I-84

The entire length of I-176

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border

U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78

Tier 4:

The entire length of I-78

The entire length of I-81

The entire length of I-180

The entire length of I-380

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286)

Effective at 5:00 AM Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

Additionally, all commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

For a full understanding of what vehicles are allowed on the roadway depending on the tiers set look at the image below.