PennDOT issuing road closures due to downed trees in wires in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties

(WBRE/WYOU) — Road closures on State Route 632 and 191 due to storm in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

According to PennDot, State Route 632 is closed between Miller Road in Waverly Township and Reynolds Road in South Abington Township, Lackawanna County.

Along with State Route 191 is closed between Crosstown Highway and Pine Mill Road in Buckingham Township, Wayne County.

The estimated day for the reopening of these roads is Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.