SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning motorists of a traffic pattern change on State Route 6006, the North Scranton Expressway.

Traffic coming from the direction of the Viewmont Mall will be directed to the left lane, so work can begin in the right lane. This will begin on August 13 and will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The work is expected to wrap up around November 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.