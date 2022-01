SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- PennDOT has issued an alert warning drivers in Susquehanna County that I-81 Northbound is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. The closure impacts the area between Exit 223 New Milford and Exit 230 Great Bend.

Roads are expected to reopen by 12 PM.

For more information on travel conditions visit the PennDOT website for road conditions and more.