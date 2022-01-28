PennDOT: Interstate 80 eastbound closed due to crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound is closed beginning at exit 262, Mountaintop/Hazleton, near MM 267.4 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, as well as other cars that have crashed.

There are no reported injuries at this time and traffic is being detoured off of the interstate onto State Route 309.

Crews are working to clear the road and the interstate is expected to reopen around 4:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with information as we learn more.

For up-to-date conditions on major roadways, drivers can check 511PA.