PennDOT implements reduced speed limits on major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has implemented reduced speed limits on several major roadways in the commonwealth due to the snow hitting our area.

Put into effect at 5:30 am on Tuesday, the following roads have had their speed limits reduced to 45 MPH :

Interstate 80 east of interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne County

Interstate 81 in Luzerne County to Dunmore in Lackawanna County

Truck drivers are also restricted to the right lane during this time.

PennDOT suggests that drivers who do not need to travel to refrain from doing so unless necessary.

For up to date information on road conditions you can head to 511pa.com .