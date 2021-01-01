PennDOT implements commercial vehicle restrictions ahead of storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In anticipation of Friday’s winter weather event, PennDOT has announced commercial vehicle restrictions on select roadways in the Commonwealth.

According to the release from PennDOT, effective 2:00 PM on Friday, January 1, vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be implemented on the following roadways:

· I-81 north of I-80 in both directions;

· The entire length of I-84 in both directions; and

· The entire length of I-380 in both directions.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on the above listed roads for all vehicles while the restrictions are in place.

“Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place,” PennDOT stated.

For the latest road conditions, motorist can visit 511PA for more information.