EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is hoping to staff up before heading into the winter months.

They are hosting a hiring event Wednesday afternoon across District 4 which makes up Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, and Pike Counties.

PennDOT is looking to add hard-working individuals to work in the winter maintenance program from September 2023 to April 2024.

With staffing shortages across the CDL industry, PennDOT officials say they are being proactive with competitive wages.

“Starting rates for our equipment operators are 21 dollars an hour to almost 26 dollars an hour for our mechanics. Additionally, we are projecting a 20% raise for all of employees over the next four years,” said PennDOT Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Jonathon Eboli

PennDOT offices will be open in all six counties Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to assist applicants.