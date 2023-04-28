DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Every day, PennDOT workers put their lives at risk to improve and maintain the state’s infrastructure. A memorial was held in Lackawanna County to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

90 PennDOT workers have died on the job since 1970. On Friday, all union members were in attendance at the District 4 PennDOT in Dunmore to honor their lives.

District 4 covers more than 60 counties employing 800 people.

The event took place on the same day as take your kids to work day, primarily to teach them about important safety procedures in work zones.

“Safety, to PennDOT, is really paramount and we stress that with our crews and one of the reasons for holding the worker’s memorial today is to remind everyone that when you’re traveling through our work zones that you need to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and also pay attention so do not drive distracted,” explained Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District Executive for PennDOT Maintenence.

Penndot is partnering with state police in operation “Yellow Jacket” which will put troopers in every work zone.