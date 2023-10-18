MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – There are more than 700 temporary equipment operator jobs open in Pennsylvania ahead of the winter weather season.

There are also nearly 100 other non-operator winter positions open such as diesel and construction equipment mechanics, welders, clerks and more.

Details on minimum requirements such as a CDL license and application information are available on the Pennsylvania employment website.

PennDOT says there will be more than 4,700 on-the-road workers with a fleet of trucks, plows, and salt spreaders staffed 24/7.

“The safety of every Pennsylvanian is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration. We’ve been preparing for this winter since the last one ended,” Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said.

“Across Pennsylvania, the team at PennDOT is hard at work fixing our roads, highways and bridges – making it easier and safer for Pennsylvania drivers while creating good paying jobs. Keeping our roads as safe as possible is a team effort, and we’d love to have people join our team.”

PennDOT is also adding 15 variable speed limit signs which will reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds. There are now 78 of these locations across the state.