PennDOT: fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased at 22 roundabouts

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT has announced that at 19 locations with 22 roundabouts, rates of crashes, injuries and fatalities have decreased since their construction.

The study relied on the roundabouts having, at minimum, three years of data before and after their installation available for analyzing. Police data on crash reports from the year 2000 to 2019 showed a 100 percent decrease in fatalities and a 24 percent decrease in crashes overall.

Some more data from the department includes:

Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 78 percent;

Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 62 percent;

Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 82 percent;

Property damage-only crashes increased by 20 percent.

SOURCE: PENNDOT

The department also mentioned in their report that 34 other roundabouts have been built and over 40 are being designed. You can see more information here. The department also has a video showing how to use a roundabout here.