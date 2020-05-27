PennDOT extends expiration dates for driver licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday the extension of expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits through June 30th, 2020.

In order to help the COVID-19 mitigation effort, licenses that are scheduled to expire March 16th through June 30th will now expire on June 30th. These extensions are in addition to those announced on April 30, which extended products with expiration dates up to May 31 to June 30.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

For a list of open driver and photo license centers and as well as additional resources click here.