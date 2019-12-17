Winter Weather Road Conditions: The Very Latest

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Nasty winter conditions Tuesday morning will cause problems for drivers in Northeast Pennsylvania. Keep checking back here for a roundup of the current conditions and problem spots.

PennDOT Issues Travel Restrictions on Major Roads

PennDOT has issued speed and traffic restrictions on major roadways in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The speed restrictions, which took effect at midnight, require drivers to reduce their speed to 45 mph on the following roads:

Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna Counties between the NY border and I-80 in Luzerne County

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County

PennDOT is reminding all truck drivers to stay in the right lane of the highway.

PennDOT says crews will be out treating roadways around the clock, but asks drivers to stay off the roads if possible. For the latest on road conditions visit 511PA.com.

Keep checking back here for updates on road conditions. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News this morning for the very latest. You can watch our live streaming coverage here.