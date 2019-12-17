Winter Weather Road Conditions: The Very Latest

Closings & Delays
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Nasty winter conditions Tuesday morning will cause problems for drivers in Northeast Pennsylvania. Keep checking back here for a roundup of the current conditions and problem spots.

PennDOT Issues Travel Restrictions on Major Roads

PennDOT has issued speed and traffic restrictions on major roadways in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The speed restrictions, which took effect at midnight, require drivers to reduce their speed to 45 mph on the following roads:

  • Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna Counties between the NY border and I-80 in Luzerne County
  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties
  • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County

PennDOT is reminding all truck drivers to stay in the right lane of the highway.

PennDOT says crews will be out treating roadways around the clock, but asks drivers to stay off the roads if possible. For the latest on road conditions visit 511PA.com.

Keep checking back here for updates on road conditions. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News this morning for the very latest. You can watch our live streaming coverage here.

  • Lenoxville Coating
    Lenoxville in Susquehanna County is already covered in a layer of snow. A wintry mix will fall on top of that Tuesday morning, adding to hazardous conditions.
  • Road Crews in Scranton
    Crews out early Tuesday morning treating the roads for ice in the Scranton Area.
  • Lenoxville Wintry Mix
    Our crew in Lenoxville is seeing a wintry mix come down Tuesday morning. It’s expected to coat the layer of snow that’s already on the ground, making for hazardous conditions.
  • PennDOT Daleville Salt Barn
    Crews at PennDOT’s Daleville salt barn are up early loading up and working to keep the roads clear.
  • Northern Tier Conditions
    Wintry weather conditions could become particularly hazardous in the Northern Tier, where a coating of snow is already on the ground. Our crews are out monitoring conditions all Tuesday morning.
  • Wintry Weather Conditions in Northern Tier
    Our crew is monitoring potentially hazardous conditions in the Northern Tier as a wintry mix comes down.
  • Eyewitness News Vehicle
    Our crews were up early, dealing with the icy conditions themselves. Send your morning weather pictures to us on our Facebook Page.

