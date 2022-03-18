HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Friday that the “antiquated” weight class stickers were eliminated in January.

In a press release, PennDOT said that trucks over 5,001 pounds having to display a weight class stickers are an “antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners.”

“Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry, saving costs and cutting needless red tape,” said Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) President and CEO. “PMTA has long supported this change and is pleased with this final rulemaking, which will benefit the owners of an estimated 1.6 million commercial and non-commercial vehicles.”

According to PennDOT, the most reliable way to find the vehicle’s registered weight is for troopers to look at the registration card.

The weight class sticker was officially eliminated on January 29, 2022. If you need more information you can visit PennDOTS’s elimination of truck weight class stickers page.