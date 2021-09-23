PennDOT: Data shows Pennsylvania roundabouts reduce fatalities, injuries, and crashes

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday, according to their data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes have overall decreased at 26 roundabouts within 23 locations in the Keystone State since they’ve been built.

According to a press release, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian explained that contemporary roundabouts are the safer choice because they help save lives.

“The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” said Gramian. “Though not the right option for every intersection, data shows that when installed, roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity.”

Reports say, PennDOT recently reviewed data from 26 roundabouts on state routes at intersections. These were all chosen because they were either previously stop or signal-controlled. They were also chosen based on having at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.

PennDOT states the data, based on police-submitted crash reports from the years 2000 through 2020, shows fatalities at these locations reduced by 100 percent. Also, the number of crashes decreased by a total of 22%.

According to PennDot, additional information included:

Suspected serious injuries reduced by 81 percent

Suspected minor injuries reduced by 36 percent

Possible/unknown severity injuries reduced by 76 percent

Property damage-only crashes increased by 13 percent

In addition to the 26 roundabouts, 36 more roundabouts have been built on state routes, and 19 more are in construction, with 20 in the final design, they added.

The following are the roundabouts included in the review:

Allegheny County:

Route 3070 (Ewing Road) and Business Route 0376 Ramp, opened in 2011

Beaver County:

Route 0068 (Adams Street), Route 1034 (Brighton Avenue) and Route 6018 (Brighton Ave./Rhode Island Ave.), opened in 2011

Bucks County:

Route 2043 (Trevose Road) and Somerton Road, opened in 2012

Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike/Maple Avenue) and Route 2010 (Bridgetown Pike), opened in 2016

Butler County: Route 3024 (Glen Eden Road), Powell Road and Freshcorn Road, opened in 2015

Chester County:

Route 0082 (Doe Run Road) and Unionville Road, opened in 2005

Route 52 (Lenape Road), S. Wawaset Road and Lenape Unionville Road, opened in 2014

Route 3062 (Strasburg Road), Romansville Road and Shadyside Road, Opened in 2017

Crawford County:

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198 (South Street), opened in 2017

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198, opened in 2017

Cumberland County: Route 0034 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road, opened in 2014

Dauphin County:

Route 0039 (Linglestown Road) and Route 3019 (Mountain Road), opened in 2011

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Homestead Lane, opened in 2016

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Meadow Lane, opened in 2016

Delaware County:

Route 1023 (N. Newtown Street) and Route 1046 (St. Davids Road), opened in 2008

Route 0320 (Chester Road), Rutgers Avenue and Fieldhouse Lane, opened in 2014

Erie County: Route 19 (High Street) and Route 97, opened in 2014

Luzerne County: I-81 Exit 178 (three roundabouts), opened in 2015

Route 315 (Airport Road) and Williams Street and SB Ramp

Route 315 (Airport Road) and NB Ramps and Terminal Road and Navy Way Road

Williams Street and SB ramp

Luzerne County: Route 2008 (Middle Road) and Espy Street, opened in 2017

Montgomery County: Route 0029 (Gravel Pike) and Route 0073 (Big Road), opened in 2009

Washington County: Route 519 (two connected roundabouts) – Route 0519 and Brownlee Road, and Route 519 and Thompson Eighty Four Road, opened in 2015

York County:

Route 116 (Main Street) and Hanover St. and Roths Church Road, opened in 2007

Route 74 (Delta Road) and Bryansville Road, opened in 2008

PennDOT says roundabouts are being installed more frequently to address safety issues at intersections. But, they may also be installed to improve the flow of traffic as well as traffic calming and to help make pedestrian mobility easier.

According to the release, roundabouts are usually safer and typically more efficient than traditional intersections. But, they may not always be the best option, due to the surrounding areas or reasons, such as property impact, the size of the roundabout, and the proximity to other intersections.

Roundabouts are recognized by the Pennsylvania State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) as an innovation that has become standard practice within the transportation community, reports say.