PennDOT Crews Working Roadways

Crews at PennDOT’s Daleville salt barn are up early loading up and working to keep the roads clear.

DALEVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – PennDOT crews are busy at the salt shed in Daleville near I-380. Road crews have been out since the early morning hours Tuesday.

Related Link: Closings and Delays

A potentially dangerous wintry weather mix is coating the roads with sleet and freezing rain. Stefano DiPietro and Kristina Shalhoup are monitoring those conditions closely throughout the morning live on Eyewitness News.

Related Link: The Very Latest Road Conditions

No major issues have been reported, but hazardous conditions are expected to continue for much of Tuesday morning. Keep checking back here for the very latest.