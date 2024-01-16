SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather continues to impact road conditions throughout our region. PennDOT crews were busy all day battling the temperatures to clear the interstate.

Despite their efforts, there were multiple crashes in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

The Scranton expressway traffic is moving along, but earlier Tuesday on the main interstates the roads were slick at times. PennDOT had speed restrictions in place, but still, many crashes occurred.

Slick snow-covered roads and along Interstate 380 in Dunmore, first responders were called to a single-vehicle wreck. The sedan was towed from the crash.

State trooper sat nearby, a warning for drivers to slow down.

PennDOT District 4 Maintenance Services Engineer, Loni Shalkowski, tells 28/22 News, the cold temperature changes the way roads get treated.

“Salt is not as effective with the colder temperatures, so we’re mixing some an ice skid with our salt then that’s helping treat the roadway,” said Shalkowski.

The Lackawanna County 911 Center reported a handful of accidents on major roads like Interstate 81 in Scranton, while speed restrictions were posted.

“So anytime there are speed restrictions like there are today during inclement weather we just asked that you follow those speed restrictions it’s 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles are to stay in the right lane only,” Shalkowski explained.

PennDOT crews working around the clock as the latest winter storm moves through with their eyes on the next one.

On days like Tuesday when the snow continues to fly and makes the roads messy out, officials remind you to take advantage of tools like 511PA.com where you can track where the snowplows are in real-time.

PennDOT has lifted those speed restrictions and is already looking ahead this week to another potential winter storm. They say they are ready for it.