PennDOT construction projects begin as weather warms up

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) With the warmer weather, construction season is in full swing. You can expect delays as projects ramp up for the summer.

We spoke with PennDOT Tuesday on where you can expect to see the construction.

“We have upwards of about 80 projects going on in District 4. That totals about $600 million worth of work that’s going to be going on. So you’re going to see a lot of activity,” said Richard Roman, the Transportation Director Executive for PennDOT District 4.

District 4 stretches from Luzerne to Susquehanna and to Pike counties. Here in Lackawanna County, Interstate 81 over Moosic Street in Scranton is part of a long-term milling, resurfacing bridge and other repair projects. The end date is in September.

On I-84, a three-bridge structure and associated roadway work underway now—a six year project.

Short term projects in Luzerne County on I-81 will be wrapped up by mid-summer.

“Through Nanticoke up through to the Lackawanna County line. We’re finishing the resurfacing job that started last year. We’re excited to get that corridor addressed. It’s long awaited and needed.”

Roman says in the past couple months, data has shown a decrease of more than 25% in the amount of drivers on the road.

With restrictions being lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are expected to be out. He reminds motorists not to drive distracted, leave enough space between moving vehicles and follow posted work zone speed limits.

“You can expect automated speed enforcement in work zones throughout the entire state while you are on either PennDOT roads or the Pennsylvania Turnpikes.”

Now, just down the road in Scranton, PennDOT plans to administer four bridge replacement projects. Those bridges owned by the city. They will be on West Lackawanna Avenue, North Main Avenue, Parker Street and Elm Street.

It’s currently in the designing stages. It will cost more than $23 million to complete. The money will be coming from federal and capital dollars. To see the full list of road construction in PennDOT District 4 click here.