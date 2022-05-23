ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– O’Hara Road off of Route 307 in Roaring Brooke Township will be closed for the foreseeable future, PennDOT says.

According to Eric Shield, a Roaring Brook Township Supervisor, PennDOT is replacing a box culvert and making O’Hara Road come out to Route 307 at a 90° angle as opposed to the current 45° angle.

Township officials say they are frustrated with PennDOT because they had not properly notified the township on what day the road would close. The township knew the road would close at some point during its construction; however, they were not aware of what day this would happen.

Due to the miscommunication between township officials and PennDOT, the residents, fire department, and police department were unable to get a proper notification of the closure.

To access the baseball fields on O’Hara Road, residents now have to get on Route 690 and turn down O’Hara Road.

Route 307 South is now down to one lane in this area for the duration of the project.