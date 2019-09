SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heads-up for drivers traveling on a busy section of Interstate 81 today.

PennDOT crews are out on the Northbound Lanes between the Main Avenue Exit and the Business Route Six Exit in Scranton. Crews are removing brush to make sure signs can be clearly seen.

The right lane and the shoulder are closed at this time.

Crews will be working the same area tomorrow on the Southbound Lanes.