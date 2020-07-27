PennDOT asks for public’s opinion on traffic safety with annual survey

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its annual survey about traffic safety and and driving behaviors.

PennDOT is seeking public opinion on wearing seatbelts, driving impaired and speeding. The department says 10,000 people completed the survey last year. All responses are anonymous.

“The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities,” said Yassmin Gramian, PennDOT Secretary.

The survey will be available through August 17.