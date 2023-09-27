COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Wednesday upcoming lane restrictions that could give drivers headaches.

In the release, PennDOT said on Monday, October 2, to Friday, October 6, maintenance crews will be working along Interstate 80 Eastbound between mile marker 236, towards Lightstreet and the Route 487 exit, and mile marker 242, near Mifflinville, Mainville and the Route 339 exit.

If weather allows it, crews will be working in the area from 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., PennDOT reports.

Drivers are advised by PennDOT to travel with caution and stay alert, in and out of construction zones.

To stay up to date on upcoming lane restrictions and roadwork, drivers can go online for more information.