LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lane restrictions on Interstate 81 could cause a headache for drivers in Luzerne County.

On Monday, PennDOT announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 North and Southbound from Exit 143 Hazleton to Exit 145 West Hazleton for bridge inspections.

PennDOT says the work will begin Tuesday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers can go to 511PA to check road conditions.