LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released a travel advisory informing drivers of an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 84.

From Wednesday, November 9, to Thursday, November 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., crews will be performing bridge joint repair work on I-84 Eastbound at the split of I-84 and I-380.

Drivers can get more information on road conditions online.