EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that trucks should avoid certain routes in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT, due to the severity of the storm, they are advising commercial trucks and large trucks to avoid Route 54 between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township.

Officials note they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until the snow has stopped and the roads are clear.

For more traffic updates during the storm visit 511PA.com.