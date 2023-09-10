EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Various roads across the commonwealth are closed after the storm that came through NEPA Saturday, but some roads are also opening back up.

PennDOT announced in a release Sunday night roads from Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wyoming Counties are being opened and closed.

In Luzerne County, PennDOT explained the following roads will be opened on September 10 after reported downed trees.

On Route 1020, Lake Street in Dallas from Ridge Street to Harvey’s Lake.

On Route 11 Southbound in Hunlock Township from Route 4016 to 260 Ash Street in Union Township.

Also in Luzerne County, the following areas are anticipated to be closed until September 11 due to damaged highways.

On Route 1047 in Dallas, from 42nd Street to Country Club Road.

Also on Route 1047 in Dallas, from Second Street to Carpenter Road.

In Wyoming County, PennDOT added the following areas are reportedly opened in Falls Township.

On Route 307 from Dickson Road to Whites Ferry Road in Overfield Township after downed trees in wires.

On Route 2027 from Winola Road to Lower Mill City Road after a reported damaged roadway.

In Lackawanna County, the following areas are anticipated to be closed until September 11.

Route 3009 in Newton Township is closed due to a damaged roadway.

Route 4032 or Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township is closed from Northern Boulevard to Morgan Highway due to damaged roadways.

Route 3005 in Ransom Township from Evergreen Drive to Quarry Lane is closed after damaged roadways.

Route 3007 or Evergreen Drive in Ransom Township is closed due to flooding.

Route 438 in Benton from Philadelphia Great Bend Turnpike to Colvin Road is closed after flooding.

Also in Lackawanna County, Route 6011 in Scranton from Keyser Avenue to Yard Avenue is anticpated to be closed until September 13 due to flooding.

Additionally in Lackawanna County, the listed areas are anticipated to be closed until Monday, September 18 in Newton Township.

Route 3006, or Milwaukee Road, from Laurel Hill Road to Willow Drive is closed after a bridge was flooded.

Route 4027, or Airport Road from Falls Road to Newton Ransom Boulevard is closed after flooding.

And finally, the following areas in Lackawanna County are closed until further notice.

Exit 194 on Interstate 81 Southbound in Clarks Summit has a lane restriction due to construction.

Route 11 North and Southbound in Dickson City is closed from Route 6/I-81 to Northern Boulevard is closed after a reported downed tree on wire.

Route 4036, or Falls Road in Newton Township is closed after a bridge was flooded.

On Route 6011, or West Market Street, in Scranton from Rockwell Street to Keyser Avenue is closed after culvert damage.

Bloom Avenue, or Local Road, in Scranton is closed after sustaining storm damage.

PennDOT stated additional updates will be made available on Monday, September 11.